FTSE 100 Carnival 1127.75 +36.20% Whitbread 3085.00 +28.92% Hargreaves Lansdown 1399.00 +20.81% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 561.75 +19.52% Kingfisher 165.48 +15.40% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 126.73 -7.33% Land Securities Group 559.80 -6.76% British Land Company 344.05 -6.64% Segro 750.80 -4.58% Royal Dutch Shell 1354.60 -4.43% FTSE 250 Restaurant Group 43.88 +90.62% Sig 31.26 +66.28% Mccarthy & Stone 70.70 +46.50% Grafton Group 543.00 +37.47% Bakkavor Group 102.30 +36.22% Micro Focus International 355.03 -10.07% Ibstock 160.60 -8.54% Sirius Real Estate LD 64.80 -6.09% Games Workshop Group 4343.00 -5.83% Vesuvius 318.70 -5.65% FTSE 350 Restaurant Group 43.88 +90.62% Sig 31.26 +66.28% Mccarthy & Stone 70.70 +46.50% Grafton Group 543.00 +37.47% Bakkavor Group 102.30 +36.22% Micro Focus International 355.03 -10.07% Ibstock 160.60 -8.54% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 126.73 -7.33% Land Securities Group 559.80 -6.76% British Land Company 344.05 -6.64% AIM Genedrive 25.50 +183.33% Gfinity 2.38 +150.00% Arena Events Group Ord 1p 11.25 +104.55% Venture Life Group 42.50 +63.46% European Metals Holdings 13.75 +48.65% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 17.50 -36.36% Serabi Mining 52.50 -27.08% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 0.00 -25.00% Urban Exposure Ord Gbp0.01 41.20 -22.99% Global Invacom Group 3.50 -22.22% Overall Market Genedrive 25.50 +183.33% Gfinity 2.38 +150.00% Arena Events Group Ord 1p 11.25 +104.55% Restaurant Group 43.88 +90.62% Sig 31.26 +66.28% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 17.50 -36.36% Serabi Mining 52.50 -27.08% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 0.00 -25.00% Urban Exposure Ord Gbp0.01 41.20 -22.99% Global Invacom Group 3.50 -22.22%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
