FTSE 100
Carnival                                1127.75      +36.20%
Whitbread                               3085.00      +28.92%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1399.00      +20.81%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       561.75      +19.52%
Kingfisher                               165.48      +15.40%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             126.73       -7.33%
Land Securities Group                    559.80       -6.76%
British Land Company                     344.05       -6.64%
Segro                                    750.80       -4.58%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1354.60       -4.43%

FTSE 250
Restaurant Group                          43.88      +90.62%
Sig                                       31.26      +66.28%
Mccarthy & Stone                          70.70      +46.50%
Grafton Group                            543.00      +37.47%
Bakkavor Group                           102.30      +36.22%
Micro Focus International                355.03      -10.07%
Ibstock                                  160.60       -8.54%
Sirius Real Estate LD                     64.80       -6.09%
Games Workshop Group                    4343.00       -5.83%
Vesuvius                                 318.70       -5.65%

AIM
Genedrive                                 25.50     +183.33%
Gfinity                                    2.38     +150.00%
Arena Events Group  Ord 1p                11.25     +104.55%
Venture Life Group                        42.50      +63.46%
European Metals Holdings                  13.75      +48.65%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               17.50      -36.36%
Serabi Mining                             52.50      -27.08%
Gunsynd  Ord 0.01p                         0.00      -25.00%
Urban Exposure  Ord Gbp0.01               41.20      -22.99%
Global Invacom Group                       3.50      -22.22%

