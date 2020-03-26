StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Carnival                                1254.75      +51.54%
Whitbread                               3134.00      +30.97%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1420.75      +22.69%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       564.50      +20.11%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3630.50      +19.03%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             127.03       -7.11%
British Land Company                     345.15       -6.34%
Bhp Group                               1261.70       -4.13%
Land Securities Group                    578.50       -3.65%
Johnson Matthey                         1834.75       -3.64%

FTSE 250
Restaurant Group                          44.62      +93.83%
Sig                                       31.20      +65.96%
Mccarthy & Stone                          70.95      +47.02%
Grafton Group                            560.50      +41.90%
Greencore Group                          182.58      +34.40%
Helios Towers                            119.10       -8.88%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1007.00       -8.37%
Vesuvius                                 310.50       -8.08%
Micro Focus International                364.15       -7.76%
Ibstock                                  163.20       -7.06%

FTSE 350
Restaurant Group                          44.62      +93.83%
Sig                                       31.20      +65.96%
Carnival                                1254.75      +51.54%
Mccarthy & Stone                          70.95      +47.02%
Grafton Group                            560.50      +41.90%
Helios Towers                            119.10       -8.88%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1007.00       -8.37%
Vesuvius                                 310.50       -8.08%
Micro Focus International                364.15       -7.76%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             127.03       -7.11%

AIM
Genedrive                                 24.50     +172.22%
Gfinity                                    2.38     +150.53%
Arena Events Group  Ord 1p                11.25     +104.55%
Venture Life Group                        43.50      +67.31%
European Metals Holdings                  14.50      +56.76%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               17.50      -36.36%
Serabi Mining                             51.50      -28.47%
Urban Exposure  Ord Gbp0.01               41.20      -22.99%
Global Invacom Group                       3.50      -22.22%
Tlou Energy Limited                        1.50      -18.92%

Overall Market
Genedrive                                 24.50     +172.22%
Gfinity                                    2.38     +150.53%
Arena Events Group  Ord 1p                11.25     +104.55%
Restaurant Group                          44.62      +93.83%
Venture Life Group                        43.50      +67.31%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               17.50      -36.36%
Serabi Mining                             51.50      -28.47%
Urban Exposure  Ord Gbp0.01               41.20      -22.99%
Global Invacom Group                       3.50      -22.22%
Tlou Energy Limited                        1.50      -18.92%