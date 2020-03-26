FTSE 100 Carnival 1254.75 +51.54% Whitbread 3134.00 +30.97% Hargreaves Lansdown 1420.75 +22.69% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 564.50 +20.11% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3630.50 +19.03% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 127.03 -7.11% British Land Company 345.15 -6.34% Bhp Group 1261.70 -4.13% Land Securities Group 578.50 -3.65% Johnson Matthey 1834.75 -3.64% FTSE 250 Restaurant Group 44.62 +93.83% Sig 31.20 +65.96% Mccarthy & Stone 70.95 +47.02% Grafton Group 560.50 +41.90% Greencore Group 182.58 +34.40% Helios Towers 119.10 -8.88% Hill & Smith Holdings 1007.00 -8.37% Vesuvius 310.50 -8.08% Micro Focus International 364.15 -7.76% Ibstock 163.20 -7.06% FTSE 350 Restaurant Group 44.62 +93.83% Sig 31.20 +65.96% Carnival 1254.75 +51.54% Mccarthy & Stone 70.95 +47.02% Grafton Group 560.50 +41.90% Helios Towers 119.10 -8.88% Hill & Smith Holdings 1007.00 -8.37% Vesuvius 310.50 -8.08% Micro Focus International 364.15 -7.76% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 127.03 -7.11% AIM Genedrive 24.50 +172.22% Gfinity 2.38 +150.53% Arena Events Group Ord 1p 11.25 +104.55% Venture Life Group 43.50 +67.31% European Metals Holdings 14.50 +56.76% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 17.50 -36.36% Serabi Mining 51.50 -28.47% Urban Exposure Ord Gbp0.01 41.20 -22.99% Global Invacom Group 3.50 -22.22% Tlou Energy Limited 1.50 -18.92% Overall Market Genedrive 24.50 +172.22% Gfinity 2.38 +150.53% Arena Events Group Ord 1p 11.25 +104.55% Restaurant Group 44.62 +93.83% Venture Life Group 43.50 +67.31% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 17.50 -36.36% Serabi Mining 51.50 -28.47% Urban Exposure Ord Gbp0.01 41.20 -22.99% Global Invacom Group 3.50 -22.22% Tlou Energy Limited 1.50 -18.92%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -