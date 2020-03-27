UK
30/03/2020 08:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
30/03/2020 08:30 Revised Business Investment q/q
30/03/2020 08:30 Current Account
30/03/2020 08:30 Mortgage Approvals
30/03/2020 08:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
30/03/2020 08:30 Final GDP q/q
30/03/2020 23:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
01/04/2020 08:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 23:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
02/04/2020 08:30 Construction PMI
03/04/2020 08:30 Final Services PMI
06/04/2020 08:30 Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q
06/04/2020 23:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
07/04/2020 07:30 Halifax HPI m/m
07/04/2020 23:01 RICS House Price Balance
09/04/2020 08:30 Goods Trade Balance
09/04/2020 08:30 Industrial Production m/m
09/04/2020 08:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
09/04/2020 08:30 GDP m/m
09/04/2020 08:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
09/04/2020 08:30 Construction Output m/m
10/04/2020 13:30 CB Leading Index m/m
16/04/2020 08:30 BOE Credit Conditions Survey
20/04/2020 08:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
21/04/2020 08:30 Unemployment Rate
21/04/2020 08:30 High Street Lending
21/04/2020 08:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
21/04/2020 08:30 Claimant Count Change
22/04/2020 08:30 HPI y/y
22/04/2020 08:30 PPI Output m/m
22/04/2020 08:30 RPI y/y
22/04/2020 08:30 Core CPI y/y
22/04/2020 08:30 CPI y/y
22/04/2020 08:30 PPI Input m/m
22/04/2020 08:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
22/04/2020 08:30 Flash Services PMI
22/04/2020 10:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
23/04/2020 08:30 Retail Sales m/m
24/04/2020 10:00 CBI Realized Sales
US
30/03/2020 14:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
31/03/2020 13:45 Chicago PMI
31/03/2020 14:00 CB Consumer Confidence
01/04/2020 12:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
01/04/2020 13:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 14:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
01/04/2020 14:00 Construction Spending m/m
01/04/2020 14:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
02/04/2020 11:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
02/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
02/04/2020 12:30 Trade Balance
02/04/2020 14:00 Factory Orders m/m
03/04/2020 12:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
03/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Rate
03/04/2020 12:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
03/04/2020 13:45 Final Services PMI
03/04/2020 14:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
07/04/2020 10:00 NFIB Small Business Index
07/04/2020 14:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
07/04/2020 14:00 JOLTS Job Openings
07/04/2020 19:00 Consumer Credit m/m
08/04/2020 17:01 10-y Bond Auction
08/04/2020 18:00 FOMC Meeting Minutes
09/04/2020 12:30 PPI m/m
09/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
09/04/2020 12:30 Core PPI m/m
09/04/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
09/04/2020 14:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m
09/04/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
09/04/2020 17:01 30-y Bond Auction
10/04/2020 12:30 Core CPI m/m
10/04/2020 12:30 CPI m/m
13/04/2020 18:00 Federal Budget Balance
14/04/2020 12:30 Import Prices m/m
15/04/2020 12:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
15/04/2020 12:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
15/04/2020 12:30 Retail Sales m/m
15/04/2020 13:15 Industrial Production m/m
15/04/2020 13:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
15/04/2020 14:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
15/04/2020 14:00 Business Inventories m/m
15/04/2020 18:00 Beige Book
15/04/2020 20:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
16/04/2020 12:30 Housing Starts
16/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
16/04/2020 12:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
16/04/2020 12:30 Building Permits
17/04/2020 14:00 CB Leading Index m/m
21/04/2020 14:00 Existing Home Sales
22/04/2020 13:00 HPI m/m
22/04/2020 13:45 Flash Services PMI
22/04/2020 13:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
23/04/2020 14:00 New Home Sales
24/04/2020 12:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
24/04/2020 12:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
24/04/2020 14:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
24/04/2020 14:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
28/04/2020 12:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
28/04/2020 12:30 Goods Trade Balance
28/04/2020 13:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
28/04/2020 14:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
28/04/2020 14:00 CB Consumer Confidence
EU
30/03/2020 06:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
30/03/2020 06:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
31/03/2020 00:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/03/2020 06:00 German Import Prices m/m
31/03/2020 07:55 German Unemployment Change
31/03/2020 08:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
31/03/2020 09:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/04/2020 07:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 07:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 07:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 07:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 08:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
01/04/2020 08:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 09:00 Unemployment Rate
02/04/2020 07:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
02/04/2020 09:00 PPI m/m
03/04/2020 06:45 French Gov Budget Balance
03/04/2020 07:15 Spanish Services PMI
03/04/2020 07:45 Italian Services PMI
03/04/2020 07:50 French Final Services PMI
03/04/2020 07:55 German Final Services PMI
03/04/2020 08:00 Final Services PMI
03/04/2020 09:00 Retail Sales m/m
06/04/2020 08:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
07/04/2020 06:00 German Factory Orders m/m
07/04/2020 06:45 French Trade Balance
08/04/2020 06:00 German Industrial Production m/m
09/04/2020 06:00 German Trade Balance
09/04/2020 06:45 French Industrial Production m/m
09/04/2020 08:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
09/04/2020 08:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
09/04/2020 11:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
13/04/2020 06:00 German Final CPI m/m
15/04/2020 06:45 French Final CPI m/m
16/04/2020 08:00 Italian Trade Balance
16/04/2020 09:00 Industrial Production m/m
17/04/2020 09:00 Final Core CPI y/y
17/04/2020 09:00 Final CPI y/y
20/04/2020 06:00 German WPI m/m
20/04/2020 06:00 German PPI m/m
20/04/2020 08:00 Current Account
20/04/2020 09:00 Trade Balance
21/04/2020 09:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
21/04/2020 09:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
22/04/2020 07:15 French Flash Services PMI
22/04/2020 07:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
22/04/2020 07:30 German Flash Services PMI
22/04/2020 07:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
22/04/2020 08:00 Flash Services PMI
22/04/2020 08:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
22/04/2020 14:00 Consumer Confidence
23/04/2020 07:00 Spanish Unemployment Rate
23/04/2020 08:00 German Ifo Business Climate
24/04/2020 13:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
28/04/2020 05:30 French Flash GDP q/q
28/04/2020 06:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
28/04/2020 06:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
JP
30/03/2020 23:30 Unemployment Rate
30/03/2020 23:50 Retail Sales y/y
30/03/2020 23:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/03/2020 05:00 Housing Starts y/y
31/03/2020 23:50 Tankan Manufacturing Index
01/04/2020 00:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/04/2020 05:00 Consumer Confidence
01/04/2020 23:50 Monetary Base y/y
06/04/2020 23:30 Household Spending y/y
07/04/2020 03:35 10-y Bond Auction
07/04/2020 23:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
07/04/2020 23:50 Current Account
07/04/2020 23:50 Core Machinery Orders m/m
08/04/2020 05:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
09/04/2020 03:35 30-y Bond Auction
09/04/2020 23:50 Bank Lending y/y
09/04/2020 23:50 PPI y/y
10/04/2020 06:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
15/04/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
16/04/2020 04:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
16/04/2020 23:30 National Core CPI y/y
20/04/2020 04:30 All Industries Activity m/m
22/04/2020 05:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
23/04/2020 00:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/04/2020 23:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
23/04/2020 23:50 SPPI y/y
