StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace and defence contractor Meggitt said it had decided to withdraw its planned final dividend payment, having reassessed the impact of Covid-19 on its business.
The company had planned to pay a final dividend of 11.95p per share.
'Since our market update on 19 March, we have conducted further analysis of the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the civil aerospace sector and our business,' Meggitt said.
'This analysis incorporates the latest industry projections on the reduction in air traffic in 2020, and the associated decrease in demand for both original equipment and aftermarket services.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
