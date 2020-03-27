StockMarketWire.com - Clothing retailer Next said it had closed its online, warehousing and distribution operations in the wake of the worsening Covid-19 crisis.
'Next has listened very carefully to its colleagues working in warehousing and distribution operations to fulfill online orders,' the company said in a short statement.
'It is clear that many increasingly feel they should be at home in the current climate.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: