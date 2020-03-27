StockMarketWire.com - Property portal Rightmove cancelled its final dividend to conserve cash in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.
The company had been planning to pay a final dividend for 2019 of 4.4p per share.
'The board recognises the importance of the dividend to our shareholders and will consider the timing of the reinstatement of the share buyback programme and the quantum of any interim dividend for 2020 in due course,' Rightmove said.
'In this period of unprecedented uncertainty, we are unable to quantify the impact of COVID-19 on our financial and trading performance at this stage'
'Accordingly, the group is suspending all existing financial guidance for 2020.'
'The board is confident that the company has the financial capacity to withstand this challenging period.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
