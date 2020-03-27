StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation investor GCP warned it expected to receive 'materially' reduced revenues than budgeted for the final term of the current academic year thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The company had received 74% of budgeted rent for the current academic year.
But it added that if disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continued through the remainder of the 2020 calendar year, its rental income would be 'materially' adversely impacted.
Direct let bookings for the forthcoming 2020-to-2021 academic year were ahead of bookings as compared with the same time last year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: