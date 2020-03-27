StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation investor GCP said it had received nearly three quarters of its rent for the current academic year, but warned it expected to receive 'materially' reduced revenues than budgeted for the final term of the current academic year as the current went lockdown to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.
The company also said that if the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continued through the remainder of the 2020 calendar year, the company's rental income would be 'materially' adversely impacted.
For the current academic year, the company said it had received approximately 74% of all budgeted revenues due to it.
Direct let bookings for the forthcoming 2020-to-2021 academic year were ahead of bookings as compared with the same time last year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
