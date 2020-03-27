StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Standard Life Aberdeen said it had sold down a further stake in Indian insurer HDFC Life, for 21.86bn Indian rupees (£237m).

The company said it would use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The shares sold constituted 2.48% of the paid-up, issued equity share capital of HDFC Life, reducing its remaining shareholding to 12.25%.




