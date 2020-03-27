StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American warned on production after winding down operations in South Africa and Peru, with the Woodsmith polyhalite project in the UK also expected to halt activity.
'Based on the 21-day lockdown period in South Africa and allowing for a safe ramp-up of operations thereafter, Anglo American would expect a 2020 production volume impact of 2m-to-3m tonnes at Kumba iron opre (based on the c.50% reduction in the workforce) and 1.5m-to-2m tonnes of export thermal coal,' Anglo American said.
Sishen and Kolomela mines, part of the Kumba iron ore project, would continue to operate with a 50% level of workforce, while De Beers' Venetia mine would operate with a 75% reduced workforce, the company said.
In Peru, where the company had temporarily withdrawn the majority of employees and contractors from its Quellaveco copper project and significantly reduced construction work, the government extended its initial 15-day national quarantine period by 13 days to 12 April.
In the UK, meanwhile, Anglo American said it was in the process of pausing most construction and development activity on its Woodsmith polyhalite project following the government's measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
