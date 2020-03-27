StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare property owner Primary Health Properties said that its upcoming annual general meeting was intended to proceed as planned on 1 April.
Shareholders were encouraged to vote by proxy as a safety precaution.
'The company will continue to monitor government advice, which is evolving rapidly,' it said.
'In the event that our AGM arrangements have to change, the company will issue a further communication via a regulatory news service and on the company's investor relations page.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
