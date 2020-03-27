StockMarketWire.com - VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund posted a negative performance in the first half that undershot its benchmark.
The company's net asset value total return per share for the six months through December fell 2.3%.
The Vietnamese index rose by 1.7% over the same time period.
VinaCapital Vietnam said the Vietnamese economy had been performing very strongly until the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Although the underlying fundamentals of the economy are excellent, the impact of the virus in the short and medium term render any forecasting moot, both regionally and globally,' it said.
