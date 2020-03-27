StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security company Shearwater said its GeoLang unit had won a three-year contract worth about £0.2m.

The contract was awarded by a medical and research development organisation specialising in oncology and DNA / RNA sequencing, the company said.

GeoLang would provide it with cloud data loss prevention as well as data discovery and extraction solutions.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com