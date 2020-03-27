StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Flutter revised its planned dividend and said it expected disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic would hurt performance, as its takeover of The Stars Group neared completion. At the announcement of the combination, Flutter had expected its shareholders would be entitled to a pro-rated dividend immediately prior to completion.
But given the anticipated financial profile of the company in the current year, Flutter said it no longer considered it prudent to propose the pro-rated dividend.
The company said it would now propose that the final 2019 dividend be paid in the form of ordinary Flutter shares.
Flutter also said it had expanded its credit lines, securing a term loan and revolving credit facility totalling £1.3bn, which remained contingent on completion of the combination. A general meeting would be held at 11.00 am on 21 April 2020 to seek shareholder backing for the combination, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
