StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager and employee benefits group Mattioli Woods said it expected to experience an inevitable hit to trading in the coming months in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, but still paid its interim dividend as planned.
The company said its interim dividend of 7.3p per share would be paid to shareholders today.
The board would consider how the global crisis evolved in formulating its recommendation for any final dividend, it added.
The impact of Covid-19 would be an associated reduction in its income streams linked to the value of clients' funds under management and advice and banking revenue, the company said.
'However, unlike many wealth managers, the majority of the group's revenues are fee-based, rather than being linked to the value of clients' assets,' it added.
Chief executive Ian Mattioli said the company was implementing mitigating actions to contain costs and protect its financial position.
Mattioli said had had reduced his basic salary to zero.
All other directors had agreed to reduce their basic salary or fees by 50% until 30 June 2020, pending a further review.
At 8:00am: [LON:MTW] Mattioli Woods PLC share price was +25p at 590p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
