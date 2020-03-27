StockMarketWire.com - Bottling company Coca-Cola HBC warned that demand had been severely affected across its markets with heavy Covid-19 containment measures.
'In markets with heavy restrictions, such as Italy as well as central and southern Europe, demand in the "out of home" channel has been severely affected. In these markets, "out of home" represents about 35%-to-40% of sales,' the company said.
'As we move forward and governments step up their efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 we may see some disruption, although the extent and duration is unknown, it added.
The company said, however, it was looking at cost-saving measures and reassessing marketing and capex investments in an effort to support profitability.
Coca-Cola HBC also scrapped its guidance for the current financial year amid uncertainty over the impact of the virus pandemic.
