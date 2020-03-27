StockMarketWire.com - Pizza delivery chain Domino's Pizza said it had suspended its dividend to save cash despite reporting an acceleration in pizza deliveries more than offset the lack of collection sales in the UK as the country went into lockdown.
'Although our performance and liquidity position remain strong, given the volatility of delivery sales and with an uncertain outlook, we are taking a cautious and prudent approach and therefore the board has decided to suspend the final dividend payment of 5.56p a share,' the company said. In its core UK & Ireland business, like-for-like sales trading in January, February and the first two weeks of March was in line with expectations and broadly similar to the run rate seen in the fourth quarter, at just over 3%, driven by order count, the company said. Over the past week, UK trading had accelerated, with the growth in delivery more than offsetting a lack of collection sales, the company added. The like-for-like sales seen in the UK and Ireland had been 'driven by growth in items per order and therefore higher overall ticket, arising from both the shift from collection to delivery as well as a change in consumer purchasing behaviour.' At the current time, and in light of a rapidly changing market and global macro-economic situation, we are unable to provide guidance for the remainder of the current financial year.
