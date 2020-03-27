StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said its dividend would be pushed back as the company postponed its annual general meeting.
In response to limitations on gatherings of people, the company said its annual general meeting - due to be held on Thursday 14 May – would be postponed, the company said.
'As the group's proposed final dividend for 2019 of 4.3p per share, which was due to be paid on 3 July, requires approval at the AGM, the postponement of the AGM means the approval of this final dividend to shareholders will be postponed accordingly,' it added.
The company also announced its chair, executive directors, non-executive directors and the executive committee had committed to take a 20% reduction to their salaries.
'At this stage, it is not possible to forecast either the duration of this disruption or its impact on the group's financial results for 2020,' Balfour Beatty said.
At 8:31am: [LON:BBY] Balfour Beatty PLC share price was -6.2p at 218.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
