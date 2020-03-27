StockMarketWire.com - IT and services company MS International said the Covid-19 pandemic was compounding what it had already perceived would be a difficult trading period for the company.
'Given the ongoing uncertainty, we are taking all appropriate measures to conserve our cash resources,' MS International said.
'We also note and appreciate the various actions taken by the UK Government to support businesses and employees during this period and we will utilise these as appropriate.'
The company said its balance sheet remained strong, with cash at 25 March of £15.5m.
'In addition, we are confident that the many investment programmes that we have in progress will assist our objective of achieving a more prosperous future for the company once we return to more normal trading conditions,' it added.
At 8:45am: [LON:MSI] MS International PLC share price was 0p at 125p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
