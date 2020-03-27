StockMarketWire.com - Components maker and distributor Essentra cancelled its dividend and warned of disruption to trading in the coming months caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
'In light of the need for prudent cash management, the board had decided to cancel the 2019 final dividend,' the company said.
Performance had not been materially impacted in first two months by Covid-19, but disruption to trading was anticipated in the coming months, the company warned, though also offered a positive update on operations in China.
In very recent weeks, demand in China had returned back to more normalised levels.
At 8:49am: [LON:ESNT] Essentra PLC share price was -17.5p at 236.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: