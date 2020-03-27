StockMarketWire.com - African focused forestry and timber trading company Woodbois withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, citing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The impact of the respiratory disease outbreak on the business had so far been limited.
Woodbois said it had taken a measures to help minimise the risk of infection and afeguard the continuity of day-to-day business operations.
However, it added that mitigation actions adopted by governments around the world, and particularly in Gabon, were likely to result in supply chain disruption within the timber industry.
'There is a possibility however that our sawmill and veneer factory sites in Mouila, Gabon may need to be operated by reduced numbers of staff or possibly even halted for an indeterminate period of time during 2020,' Woodbois said.
'In the event of port closures in Gabon or elsewhere and extreme disruption to supply routes, contingency cash conservation plans are in place, including temporarily closing factories and the halting of new trades.'
At 9:01am: [LON:WBI] share price was -0.5p at 2.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
