StockMarketWire.com - Marina operator Sutton Harbour said its financial performance in the year up until the end of March had been 'good', though it warned government measures to contain Covid-19 would hurt its business in the year ahead.
In the 12 months through March 2020, the company said it had experienced strong car parks revenues growth and steady performance from its investment rental portfolio.
Overall marine segment revenues had held up well, although growth was offset by a slow fishery season.
'The government restrictions on business operations and movement of people will have an effect on the company businesses,' Sutton Harbour said.
It noted that a programme of summer events held around Sutton Harbour, notably the special Mayflower 400th Anniversary commemoration, had been cancelled.
'The loss of these events, which underpin visitor and tourist activity, will diminish car parking revenues and undermine the collectability of tenants' rents, many who are in the tourism and hospitality sectors and depend upon a good summer season,' the company said.
'Whilst pre-paid bookings for berthing at the marinas has been ahead of 2020 to date, summer season and visitor berthing incomes will be impacted unless current restrictions are eased by the summer season,' it added.
Sutton Harbour said potential cash impacts of the crisis had been shared with its bankers, with whom 'collaborative discussions' has started to 'put in place safeguards by way of additional funds' if they were deemed necessary.
