StockMarketWire.com - Prospective chemical company investor Wilmcote posted a first-half loss, as it continued to scope for acquisition opportunities following two failed attempts.
Net losses for the six months through December amounted to £1.72m, compared to losses of £1.68m on-year.
'Although the company has not completed an acquisition to date, we are confident that the company will be able to implement the revised investment policy in the medium term, with the proceeds from the open offer used to fund future operating expenses and due diligence to continue to pursue acquisition opportunities,' Wilmcote said.
At 9:20am: [LON:WCH] Wilmcote Holdings Plc share price was 0p at 3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: