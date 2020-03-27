StockMarketWire.com - Professional services company FDM group withdrew its final dividend to preserve cash and delayed its annual general meeting following the government-imposed lockdown nationwide.
Given the uncertainty of the eventual impact of Covid-19 on businesses and economies around the world, the company said it was appropriate to maintain maximum resilience through a strong balance sheet and, as a consequence, no longer intended to recommend a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019.
The company also pushed back its annual general meeting, which was due to be held on 29 April 2020, to no later than 30 June 2020 following the UK government's newly introduced restrictions on gatherings designed to contain the outbreak.
At 9:36am: [LON:FDM] Fdm Group Holdings PLC share price was +20.5p at 715.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: