StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services group Uniphar, which listed last July, said its annual profit more than doubled following a rise in sales across all of its divisions.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to €26.5m, up from €11.3m on-year. Revenue climbed 17% to €1.67bn.
Uniphar said it would pay a final dividend of €2.0m, in line with a commitment made at the time of its IPO.
'As previously advised, we continue to monitor and respond to Covid-19 developments, cognisant of the vital role Uniphar plays in the healthcare ecosystem, in terms of maintaining continuity in the supply and distribution of much needed medicines, medical devices and related services,' chief executive Ger Rabbette said.
'Our highly committed staff are managing the situation with dedication and resilience and will continue to be essential in delivering our strategy in the medium term.'
'Our strategic developments in 2019 have positioned us well to achieve our strategic objective of doubling EBITDA within five years of IPO.'
At 9:55am: [LON:UPR] Uniphar PLC share price was 0p at 1.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: