FTSE 100 Reckitt Benckiser Group 6014.50 +0.75% Polymetal International 1314.25 +0.67% Sainsbury (J) 206.30 +0.29% Carnival 1099.75 -10.95% Ashtead Group 1676.75 -9.66% Persimmon 1910.25 -8.12% Meggitt 310.40 -8.00% Kingfisher 156.30 -7.81% FTSE 250 Pollen Street Secured Lending 693.00 +4.68% Ssp Group 309.25 +2.74% Fdm Group (Holdings) 713.00 +2.59% Big Yellow Group 946.50 +1.61% Sabre Insurance Group 307.50 +0.99% Provident Financial 221.10 -12.71% Dunelm Group 699.50 -11.90% Hammerson 87.37 -11.55% Bakkavor Group 96.35 -10.29% Iwg 162.98 -8.98% FTSE 350 Pollen Street Secured Lending 693.00 +4.68% Ssp Group 309.25 +2.74% Fdm Group (Holdings) 713.00 +2.59% Big Yellow Group 946.50 +1.61% Sabre Insurance Group 307.50 +0.99% Provident Financial 221.10 -12.71% Dunelm Group 699.50 -11.90% Hammerson 87.37 -11.55% Carnival 1099.75 -10.95% Bakkavor Group 96.35 -10.29% AIM Red Emperor Resources 0.55 +37.50% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.00 +25.00% Andrews Sykes Group 530.00 +19.10% City Pub Group 66.50 +18.75% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.50 +17.65% Actual Experience 25.00 -26.47% Gattaca 36.75 -16.48% Pelatro 41.50 -16.16% Kosmos Energy 76.75 -14.72% Starcom 0.90 -14.29% Overall Market Red Emperor Resources 0.55 +37.50% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.00 +25.00% Air Partner 38.50 +23.99% Andrews Sykes Group 530.00 +19.10% City Pub Group 66.50 +18.75% Actual Experience 25.00 -26.47% Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv 0.33 -18.75% Arrow Global Group 108.35 -18.53% Gattaca 36.75 -16.48% Pelatro 41.50 -16.16%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -