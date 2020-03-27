StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6014.50       +0.75%
Polymetal International                 1314.25       +0.67%
Sainsbury (J)                            206.30       +0.29%
Carnival                                1099.75      -10.95%
Ashtead Group                           1676.75       -9.66%
Persimmon                               1910.25       -8.12%
Meggitt                                  310.40       -8.00%
Kingfisher                               156.30       -7.81%

FTSE 250
Pollen Street Secured Lending            693.00       +4.68%
Ssp Group                                309.25       +2.74%
Fdm Group (Holdings)                     713.00       +2.59%
Big Yellow Group                         946.50       +1.61%
Sabre Insurance Group                    307.50       +0.99%
Provident Financial                      221.10      -12.71%
Dunelm Group                             699.50      -11.90%
Hammerson                                 87.37      -11.55%
Bakkavor Group                            96.35      -10.29%
Iwg                                      162.98       -8.98%

FTSE 350
AIM
Red Emperor Resources                      0.55      +37.50%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.00      +25.00%
Andrews Sykes Group                      530.00      +19.10%
City Pub Group                            66.50      +18.75%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.50      +17.65%
Actual Experience                         25.00      -26.47%
Gattaca                                   36.75      -16.48%
Pelatro                                   41.50      -16.16%
Kosmos Energy                             76.75      -14.72%
Starcom                                    0.90      -14.29%

Overall Market
