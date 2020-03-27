StockMarketWire.com - Home builder Berkeley warned on profits as it suspended development work, though the company said it would still make a looming dividend payment.
Profits for the year through April were now seen in the region of £475m, Berkeley said.
A dividend of 99.32p per share announced in a 12 March trading update would be paid on 31 March.
Berkeley said it planned to make its next £140.1m shareholder return by 30 September via a combination of share buy-backs and dividend, though it would reassess its position when it announced its full-year results.
'We are suspending future guidance until there is greater clarity of the impact of Covid-19 on business and the wider economy beyond 30 April 2020,' the company said.
'Our priority is to maintain the dividend and deliver a pre-tax return on equity of 15% over the next six years, which the board believes is the appropriate risk-adjusted target return across the cycle for Berkeley.'
At 1:12pm: [LON:BKG] Berkeley Group Holdings The PLC share price was -102.5p at 3592.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: