StockMarketWire.com - Shipping services group Clarkson suspended its final dividend, while predicting the Covid-19 pandemic to impact its business in the first half of 2020.
The company said it would defer a decision on the amount and timing of its dividend until later in the year, once the impact of Covid-19 on maritime markets became clearer.
Its broking division continued to trade effectively, while the research unite was providing data and analytics to clients.
The financial unit, however, was experiencing challenges due to falls on financial markets, Clarkson said.
At 1:42pm: [LON:CKN] Clarkson PLC share price was -25p at 2245p
