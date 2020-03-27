StockMarketWire.com - Ship owner Tufton Oceanic Assets said it had acquired a handysize bulk carrier for $7m, taking its fleet to 16 vessels.
The vessel had a fixed rate time charter for six-to-eight months to a 'major agricultural commodity trading and logistics company'.
Tufton said the yield during the charter was in line with targets expressed in its prospectus dated 25 September 2018.
At 2:24pm: [LON:SHIP] Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited Ord Npv share price was -0.02p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: