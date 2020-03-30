StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Smith and Nephew urge shareholders not to attend its annual general meeting next week in person, in light of government moves to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The meeting would still go ahead as planned on 9 April, but with the minimum necessary quorum of two shareholders.
All valid proxy votes, whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form, would be included in the poll to be taken at the meeting.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: