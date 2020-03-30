StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Synthomer said chairman Neil Johnson would stand down by the end of the year, having served in the role since September 2011.
He would be replaced by Caroline Johnstone, who had taken up the position of deputy chairman with immediate effect.
Johnstone had previous been a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers adn was currently a non-executive director of Spirax Sarco Engineering and two private companies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: