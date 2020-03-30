StockMarketWire.com - Scientific instruments supplier Oxford Instruments said it had suspended payment of its interim dividend due to the spreading coronavirus.
The company said it continued to trade in line with its revised guidance and net cash had increased to over £60m.
'This puts us in a strong position to manage through this difficult period,' Oxford Instruments said.
'However, considering current uncertainty, we are taking all necessary internal actions to manage our cost base and cash resources prudently.'
'In light of these actions, together with future measures that are being assessed to navigate through these difficult times, the board feels that it is appropriate to suspend payment of the interim dividend, which was due to be paid on 14 April.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: