StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management group Quilter said it had extended the period over which it would conduct a planned £375m share buyback, to provide flexibility during a period of market volatility.
The initial tranche of the buyback had originally been planned to commence on 11 March and end no later than 6 May.
The buyback period had now been extended to no later than 29 May.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
