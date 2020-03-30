StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management group Quilter said it had extended the period over which it would conduct a planned £375m share buyback, to provide flexibility during a period of market volatility.

The initial tranche of the buyback had originally been planned to commence on 11 March and end no later than 6 May.

The buyback period had now been extended to no later than 29 May.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com