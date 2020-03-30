StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group Signature Aviation suspended its 2019 final dividend and withdrew its financial guidance, citing uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said flying activity across its US network had fallen materially in recent days, by 65% on average per day.
'Whilst flight activity has started to show a material decline, our non-fuel revenues representing approximately one third of our revenues, are predominately related to real estate, and are largely unaffected by Covid-19,' Signature Aviation said.'
The company said its engine repair and overhual business continued to operate as expected and had not seen any adverse impact of Covid-19 on revenues so far this year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: