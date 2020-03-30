StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca's said it drug to treat extensive-stage small cell lung cancer in combination with chemotherapies had been approved in the US.
The approval by the Food and Drug Administration was based on positive results from the phase III Caspian trial showing Imfinzi in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) platinum-etoposide demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival versus SoC alone, the company said.
'The second experimental arm testing tremelimumab added to Imfinzi and SoC recently completed , but did not meet its primary endpoint,' it added.
In a separate statement, AstraZeneca said it would the trial of Farxiga as a treatment for chronic kidney disease earlier than expected following after a routine assessment of efficacy and safety of the drug showed benefits earlier than originally anticipated.
'Farxiga is the first SGLT2 inhibitor to show meaningful benefit in patients with chronic kidney disease in a trial including both type-2 diabetics and non-diabetics,' the company said.
