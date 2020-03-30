StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Anglo American said it would not be holding its third sight of 2020 due to contained measures in Botswana, South Africa and India.
De Beers Group said was enabling sightholders to defer 100% of their sight 3 allocations to later in the year, and would continue to seek innovative ways to meet sightholders' rough diamond supply needs in the coming weeks.
At 8:21am: [LON:AAL] Anglo American PLC share price was -39.5p at 1312.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
