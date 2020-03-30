StockMarketWire.com - Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired the music catalogue of Bon Jovi lead guitarist Richie Sambora, for an undisclosed sum.
Sambora was also a singer, songwriter and producer, who co-wrote Bon Jovi songs.
Hipgnosis said it had acquired 100% of Richie Sambora's publishing and writer's share royalties in his catalogue, which comprised 186 songs.
At 8:44am: [LON:SONG] Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited share price was -0.5p at 105.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
