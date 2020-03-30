StockMarketWire.com - Bus rail company FirstGroup said it had signed a new agreement with the Department for Transport to continue operating its Great Western Railway services for three years, effective from 1 April 2020.
The agreement included a possible extension of up to one further year at the Department for Transport's discretion.
The agreement would ensure continuity of operation and run concurrently with the Department for Transport's previously announced Emergency Measures Agreement for at least the first six months.
'When the present emergency measures agreed with government come to an end, today’s agreement will ensure that GWR will continue to deliver sustainable benefits for customers and an appropriate balance of risk and reward for our shareholders and the government,' the company said.
Under the agreement, Great Western Railway would bring additional trains into service to provide thousands of extra seats on regional routes across the network, it added.
At 8:51am: [LON:FGP] Firstgroup PLC share price was -0.45p at 47.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
