StockMarketWire.com - Concrete leveling technology company Somero Enterprises said it had suspended its 2019 financial dividend and a special payout, amid other cash conserving measures, due to the spreading coranvirus.
The company had intended to pay a final dividend of 13.0c per share and a supplemental dividend of 7.7c.
It said it had seen a 'dramatic increase in pressure' in non-China markets since an 11 March trading update, due to stricter government imposed lockdowns.
'This is impacting not only customer projects but also the manner in which we conduct our operations,' Somero said.
'Given the evolving nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is too early at this stage to provide earnings guidance in relation to the remainder of the current financial year, although we do consider it likely there will be a material impact.'
'We are therefore withdrawing guidance for the full year.'
At 8:55am: [LON:SOM] Somero Enterprises Inc share price was -29.5p at 152.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: