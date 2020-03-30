StockMarketWire.com - Building materials retailer Grafton said it had shuttered Woodie's DIY, Home and Garden business and significantly scaled down operations of its distribution business in the Republic of Ireland after the Irish government of imposed new restrictions to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The restrictions included the closure of non-essential businesses for a two-week period with effect from midnight on 27 March 2020.
At 9:02am: [LON:GFTU] Grafton Group PLC share price was -61.4p at 484.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
