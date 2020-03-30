StockMarketWire.com - Teleradiology services provider Medica said it had appointed Richard Jones as its chief financial officer.
He would replace Tony Lee, whose departure was announced earlier in March.
Jones was currently CFO at Mereo BioPharma and was previously CFO at Shield Therapeutics.
At 9:18am: [LON:MGP] Medica Group Plc share price was -2.25p at 99.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: