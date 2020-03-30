StockMarketWire.com - Bus operator Go-Ahead said the Department for Transport had awarded its subsidiary Govia a contract to continue operating the Southeastern rail franchise until 16 October 2021.
The new contract would commence on 1 April 2020 and included an option to extend at the DfT's discretion until 31 March 2022.
The new arrangement, a management contract, reflected the Department for Transport's response to the Covid-19 pandemic announced on 23 March, removing exposure to changes in passenger demand and costs.
The management fee would be set at a maximum of 2% of Southeastern's cost base before the pandemic began, the company said.
Approximately 90% of revenues were now derived from contracted markets, where there was no direct revenue risk from changes in underlying travel demand, it added.
Looking further ahead, during the course of the contract term, Southeastern said it will deliver a 'range of customer experience improvements including exploring options to boost capacity as additional rolling stock becomes available, and continues partnership with Network Rail to develop a longer-term capacity, rolling stock and punctuality strategy for the Southeastern network beyond 2022,' Go Ahead said.
