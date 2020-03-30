StockMarketWire.com - Asset finance software provider Alfa Financial Software said it had won a new contract from a US vehicle manufacturer.
'We expect this new contract to rank in the middle tier, by monetary value, relative to other Alfa implementations,' the company said.
'The agreement, which is with an existing customer, includes consultancy services to deliver an implementation of Alfa Systems and a multiple-year Alfa cloud-hosting arrangement,' it added.
At 9:25am: [LON:ALFA] Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc share price was +0.8p at 65.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: