StockMarketWire.com - Doorstop lender Morses Club said it had stopped extending credit to new customers and would not recommend paying a dividend in July, as Covid-19 spreads.
The company said over 50% of its customers were in receipt of state benefits or pension earnings, while a significant proportion were self-employed.
'The recent government announcements regarding grants for the self-employed, and maintenance of 80% of earnings for employees who may become furloughed workers, are expected to help our customers to maintain levels of income,' it added.
Morses Club said it 'remains in a robust overall financial position, and positive negotiations continue with existing funding providers'.
The company withdrew its financial guidance for the 2021 financial year.
At 9:34am: [LON:MCL] Morses Club Plc share price was -5.7p at 34.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: