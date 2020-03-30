StockMarketWire.com - Building materials supplier SIG said it had closed its UK and Ireland trading sites in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
SIG said that since its trading update last week, large parts of its UK market had seen sales 'fall away rapidly', in common with the broader construction industry.
The company said it would remain open to service critical and emergency projects, such as for the NHS, energy and food sectors, as well as for safety reasons and to ensure that there was an orderly closure programme.
At 9:38am: [LON:SHI] Sig PLC share price was -3.12p at 23.98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: