StockMarketWire.com - Flooring retailer United Carpets said it had closed all 58 of its stores following the introduction of stricter UK lockdown measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19.
Key staff who could perform their roles remotely were working from home, with all non-essential travel curtailed.
The company said it was no longer fulfilling product orders until guidance on non-essential travel was lifted.
'While trading across the store network held up comparatively well during early March, the store closures will necessarily have a significant and immediate impact on revenues,' United Carpets said.
'As it is still uncertain how long the stores will need to remain closed and thereafter how quickly it will be for normal retail spending patterns to resume, it is not presently possible to provide guidance on the outcome for the current financial year ending 31 March 2020 or for the next financial year.'
At 9:47am: [LON:UCG] United Carpets Group PLC share price was -0.25p at 2.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: