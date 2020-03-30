StockMarketWire.com - Biomedical company Bioventix said profit increased by nearly a third as revenue climbed 21% thanks to 'healthy' levels of Vitamin D antibody sales in the first half of the year.
For the six-month period ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit was up 31% to £4.3m as revenue increased 21% to £5.3m.
The interim dividend was raised by 20% to 36p a share.
'We will be following government guidelines on working practices which could result in staff shortages,' the company said.
'During 2020, we will aim to maintain the production and supply of commercial SMAs to our customers. We have already implemented a raw material purchasing strategy that minimises the possibility of reagent supply shortages and we already hold large stocks of final products which offers a degree of buffering against adverse effects, it added.
At 9:54am: [LON:BVXP] Bioventix Plc share price was +305p at 3525p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
