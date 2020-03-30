StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital company Catena said that Richard Owen, executive chairman, had resigned with immediate effect for personal reasons.
Matthew Farnum-Schneider, chief executive, had been appointed as interim chairman until a permanent chairman was identified and appointed, the company said.
At 10:07am: [LON:CTNA] share price was 0p at 21.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
