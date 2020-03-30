StockMarketWire.com - The Bank of Ireland pulled its dividend and warned of material hit to performance due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
In light of the evolving Covid-19 pandemic and following the recommendation of the European Central Bank of 27 March 2020 on dividend distributions for all significant institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said would not be proposing a dividend of 17.5 cent a share.
The Covid-19 global pandemic was expected to have a material impact on the group's financial performance in 2020, the Bank of Ireland said. 'Our outlook for 2020 included in our 24 February announcement should therefore no longer be considered current in these circumstances.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
