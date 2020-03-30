StockMarketWire.com - Antibody engineering group Fusion Antibodies said it had experienced a 'very limited' impact on its business from the Covid-19 pandemic and was helping some companies' efforts to combat the disease.
'The company remains fully operational and is conducting vital business, as usual, for its customers,' it said in a trading update.
Fusion's said some of its clients were working on solutions relating to Covid-19.
'The company has been engaged and received further expressions of interest regarding its services for a number of projects in this therapeutic area and is well placed to support its clients in this vital work,' Fusion said.
'Notwithstanding the current Covid-19 pandemic and resulting government restrictions, trading for the full year to March 2020 has remained in line with those expectations stated in the company's trading update on 29 January 2020.'
At 2:17pm: [LON:FAB] Fusion Antibodies Plc Ord 4p share price was +9p at 92p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
